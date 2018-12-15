Trucker saves dogs thrown from vehicle on New York highway

WHITNEY POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Poor pups!

A pair of beagle mixes are on the mend after authorities say a real-life Cruella de Vil threw them out of a moving vehicle on a snowy New York highway.

State police on Saturday asked for the public's help in finding the suspect in the incident Wednesday on Interstate 81 near Whitney Point, north of Binghamton.

So far, they have no leads.

A trucker driving nearby said the dogs were thrown from the rear passenger window of a dirty, rusty Dodge Durango. He stopped and rescued the dogs.

One was badly hurt. The other was able to walk.

State police bandaged the injured dog, splinted its leg and warmed it with a blanket and the trucker's sweatshirt.

The other dog gobbled down half a box of dog biscuits.