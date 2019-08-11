Truck snags utility line in Hawaii blocking railway and road

HONOLULU (AP) — A truck has snagged a utility line in Hawaii, bringing down about a dozen poles on top of a nearby railway and causing train cancellations.

The Star-Advertiser reported Saturday that the Hawaiian Railway Society cancelled weekend rides that it offers Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say the truck driver brought down 12 to 15 utility poles stretching for about a half-mile in Kapolei about 22 miles (35 kilometers) west of Honolulu.

Officials say the 120-passenger train travels for 90 minutes round trip along a historical track from Ewa to Nanakuli.

Officials say the train is likely to accept admissions Monday when authorities clear the tracks.

Honolulu police says it closed off an area for two hours so crews could clear a road the poles also blocked.

No injuries were reported.

