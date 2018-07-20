Truck driver convicted in Michigan crash that left 3 dead

HOWELL, Mich. (AP) — A truck driver has been convicted in connection with a multi-vehicle crash that killed three people on U.S. 23 in southeastern Michigan.

A jury this week found 62-year-old Gary Bryce Erard of Snover guilty of three misdemeanor counts of moving violation causing death in the April 23, 2017 crash. Sentencing is scheduled Aug. 27 in a Livingston County courtroom. He faces up to a year behind bars.

Erard has said there's nothing he could say or do to bring peace to the victims' families.

He earlier pleaded no contest to the charges, but withdrew his plea and opted for trial after a judge sentenced him to six months in jail.

Authorities say Erard failed to stop as he approached traffic that was stopped in a construction area in Livingston County.