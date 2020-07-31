Troubled Las Cruces police gets new interim chief

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The troubled Las Cruces Police Department is getting a new interim police chief.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports Deputy Chief of Administrative Support Services Miguel Dominguez was named Thursday interim chief and will serve until the city permanently fills the position this fall.

He replaces outgoing Chief Patrick Gallagher, who announced his retirement in the wake of an officer facing charges related to choking a suspect to death. Gallagher had been the city’s police chief since 2018 and previously served as chief of police in Santa Fe and Truth or Consequences.

Dominguez has lived in Las Cruces since 1985 and graduated from the city’s police academy in 2003.