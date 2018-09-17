https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Troopers-release-name-of-woman-who-died-in-13235246.php
Troopers release name of woman who died in Kuskokwim River
BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Authorities in Bethel have identified a woman who died after a boat crash.
Alaska State Troopers on Thursday recovered the body of a woman floating face-down in the Kuskokwim River just south of the village of Napakiak (nah-PAK-ee-ak).
The state medical examiner on Friday positively identified 25-year-old Holly Mayeda as the victim.
She was last seen in a boat with 28-year-old Stacey Hoagland of Akiak (AK-ee-ak).
Hoagland is missing and search efforts continue.
Searchers on Friday located their boat submerged across from the Bethel boat launch.
