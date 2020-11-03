Trooper stops driver hauling snowmobile on top of his car

CLAYTON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin State Patrol had a little advice for the guy who transported a snowmobile by strapping it to the roof of his Toyota Corolla. Bad idea.

A trooper pulled over the driver on Highway 63 in northwestern Wisconsin Sunday afternoon after seeing the snowmobile perched sideways on top of the sedan.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation tweeted a photo of the car with the Polaris topper on Monday with a message “Folks, don't try this at home.”

The 23-year-old driver from Clayton was issued a warning about the hauling technique and cited for failing to buckle up, according to DOT spokeswoman Christena O’Brien.

The driver, Matthew Schmit, told the trooper he had just bought the snowmobile and was driving it over to a friend’s house to show him, the Star Tribune reported.

Schmit told the trooper his vehicle had Minnesota license plates because he had purchased the car in the Twin Cities last spring and hadn't gotten around to transferring the title.