Trivia night slated in Roxbury

Roxbury Congregational Church will hold a trivia night Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m., with trivia to begin at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

A number of rounds covering a variety of topics will be offered by quizmasters Joan Temple and Chris Childs will serve as hosts.

The cost is $75 for a table of six. Individuals can play for $12 and will be combined to form a team at the church, 24 Church St. Proceeds from the event will support the ongoing work of the congregation.

The event is BYOB/S. Beer and wine is allowed.

For more information, call Childs at 860-355-9067.