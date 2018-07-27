Trivia night slated in Roxbury

Roxbury Congregational Church will hold a trivia night July 28 at 6:30 p.m., with trivia to begin at 7 p.m.

A number of rounds of trivia covering a number of themes, possibly including music, movies, history, Connecticut trivia, Roxbury trivia and more.

The cost is $75 for a table of six.

Individuals can play for $12 and will be combined to form a team at the church, 24 Church St.

Quizmasters Joan Temple and Chris Childs will serve as hosts.

The event is BYOB/S.

A 50/50 drawing will be held.

Proceeds from the event will support the ongoing work of the congregation.

For more information, call Childs at 860-355-9067.