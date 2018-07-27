https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Trivia-night-slated-in-Roxbury-13101921.php
Trivia night slated in Roxbury
Roxbury Congregational Church will hold a trivia night July 28 at 6:30 p.m., with trivia to begin at 7 p.m.
A number of rounds of trivia covering a number of themes, possibly including music, movies, history, Connecticut trivia, Roxbury trivia and more.
The cost is $75 for a table of six.
Individuals can play for $12 and will be combined to form a team at the church, 24 Church St.
Quizmasters Joan Temple and Chris Childs will serve as hosts.
The event is BYOB/S.
A 50/50 drawing will be held.
Proceeds from the event will support the ongoing work of the congregation.
For more information, call Childs at 860-355-9067.
