Trivia night, more set at library

Burnham Library in Bridgewater will offer two special events, trivia night and a talk about women’s suffrage, in the coming days.

Trivia Night, co-hosted by the library and Bridgewater Recreation, will be held March 9 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the library.

A professional trivia master will lead the event for people 21 and older, and prizes will be offered.

The event is BYOB and BYOS.

Team or individual registration is required in advance and space is limited.

A $10 per-person entry fee is payable at the door.

Registration is available via Eventbrite at www.burnhamlibrary.org

“No More Pink Teas: The Militant Surge for Woman Suffrage” will be held March 16 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Progressive-era suffrage historian Joanie DiMartino will discuss how national and Connecticut suffragists participated in a surge of militant political activism that led to women gaining the right to vote in 1920.

DiMartino is the Connecticut representative for the National Votes for Women Trail, a project managed by the National Collaborative for Women's History Sites to identify and mark sites throughout the nation integral to the woman suffrage movement.

She also serves on the Connecticut Centennial Commission for Woman's Suffrage.

Registration is required by calling the Main Street South library at 860-354-6937 or emailing cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org.