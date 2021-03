NEW MILFORD — Trinity Lutheran Church at 107 Kent Road has announced its Holy Week schedule of services, beginning with Palm Sunday, March 28, Holy Eucharist, at 10:30 a.m.

Other services are Holy Thursday, April 1, Holy Eucharist, 6 p.m.; Good Friday, April 2, Tenebrae Service at 6 p.m. and Easter Sunday, April 4, High Holy Eucharist: 10:30 a.m.