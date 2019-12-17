Tribe's long struggle for recognition clears Congress

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians is one step away from being formally recognized by the federal government under legislation approved Tuesday by the U.S. Senate.

A provision to recognize the landless Montana tribe was included in a defense bill passed by lawmakers by a wide margin. The measure now goes to President Donald Trump to be signed into law.

Federal recognition would validate the Little Shell's identity and make its members eligible for government benefits ranging from education to health care.

“It's truly amazing. I'm almost speechless that this has finally come to fruition for us," said Little Shell Chairman Gerald Gray, who credited Montana's congressional delegation with getting the provision included in the defense bill.

“We wouldn't be here today without their push for us,” Gray added.

The tribe has been without a recognized homeland since the late 1800s, when Chief Little Shell and his followers in North Dakota broke off treaty negotiations with the U.S. government. Tribe members later settled in Montana and southern Canada.

Tribal leaders first petitioned for recognition through the Interior Department in 1978. Members trace their other attempts back to the 1860s, when the Pembina Band of Chippewa signed a treaty with the U.S. government.

Recognition was granted by the state of Montana in 2000, but denied by the U..S. Interior Department in 2009.

Montana U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, said he worked with Republican Sen. Steve Daines to convince Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to get language recognizing the tribe into the defense bill.

A