Tribe claims remains of kids who died at assimilation school July 17, 2021 Updated: July 17, 2021 1:21 p.m.
Ione Quigley, the Rosebud Sioux's historic preservation officer, returns to her seat after speaking during a ceremony at the U.S. Army's Carlisle Barracks, in Carlisle, Pa., Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Tribal elder Duane Hollow Horn Bear leads a procession in honor of the nine Rosebud children whose remains are being transported home Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Fort Randall Casino on the Yankton Sioux Reservation in South Dakota.
Women cry with each other as the remains of nine Rosebud children are returned home on the Yankton Sioux Reservation in South Dakota.
A caravan accompanying the remains of nine Rosebud children arrives Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Fort Randall Casino on the Yankton Sioux Reservation in South Dakota.
Tribal elder Duane Hollow Horn Bear listens to a speech at an event for the nine Rosebud children whose remains are being transported home Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Fort Randall Casino on the Yankton Sioux Reservation in South Dakota.
Relatives embrace each other as the remains of nine Rosebud children are returned home Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Yankton Sioux Reservation in South Dakota.
Tribal members carry the remains of nine Rosebud children returning home from the Pennsylvania boarding school they were taken to 100 years ago Friday, July 16, 2021 on the Yankton Sioux Reservation in South Dakota.
Family members of the nine children whose remains returned to South Dakota gather with the remains before private prayer and ceremony Friday, July 16, 2021 on the Yankton Sioux Reservation in South Dakota.
The water is quiet at Whetstone Landing, where Rosebud children were sent to Carlisle boarding school by steamboat over 100 years ago Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Yankton Sioux Reservation in South Dakota.
Kailey Houseman, 3, collects orange balloons, the color chosen to honor lost Indigenous people, after they were released into the air at an event for the nine Rosebud children whose remains are being transported home Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Fort Randall Casino on the Yankton Sioux Reservation in South Dakota.
15 of15
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The remains of nine Native American children who died more than a century ago while attending a government-run school in Pennsylvania meant to assimilate them into white culture have been returned to their South Dakota tribe for burial on its reservation.
The Rosebud Sioux planned to rebury the remains during a ceremony on Saturday, the Argus Leader reported.