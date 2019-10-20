Trial to begin in $1.4B Oregon forestry management lawsuit

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — A trial in a $1.4 billion breach-of-contract lawsuit brought against the state of Oregon over forestry management is scheduled to begin Thursday.

The Albany Democrat-Herald reports Linn County and 150 other counties and taxing districts sued four years ago, claiming the state has not managed forests for the most long-term, sustainable income as required in a decades-old contract.

A management plan enacted by the Oregon Board of Forestry in 2001 was based on a definition of greatest forest value that includes factors such as recreation, wildlife enhancement and water quality.

The plaintiffs say their share of forestry revenues have decrease by $35 million per year.

The state claims it has an obligation to amend forest management when those changes affect the environment and wildlife.

___

Information from: Albany Democrat-Herald, http://www.dhonline.com