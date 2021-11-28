Trial set to start on charges Smollett faked racist attack DON BABWIN, Associated Press Nov. 28, 2021 Updated: Nov. 28, 2021 9:54 a.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — A popular actor steps out onto the street and is brutally reminded that, despite his fame and wealth, places still exist where the color of his skin and sexual orientation put him in danger.
That was the story that ricocheted around the world after Jussie Smollett, a Black and openly gay actor, reported to Chicago police that he was the victim of a hate crime.