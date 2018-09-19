Tree ‘will be a lasting memory’

To the Editor:

We wish to thank New Milford Mayor Pete Bass and Jeffrey McBreairty, commander of American Legion Post 31, for the planting of the American beech tree on the Village Green honoring the late 1st Lt. Robert Peagler.

The tree was planted on the east side of the Green, across the street from the “up” driveway at the First Congregational Church.

It will always be a lasting memory for the community.

Fran Smith

New Milford