Tree-lighting ceremony goes virtual in New Milford

This year’s lighting of the trees on the Village Green in New Milford was held virtually Saturday for the safety of residents amid the pandemic. The event, hosted by the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce, featured Santa, Mayor Pete Bass, Chamber Executive Director Denise DelMastro and Chris Prause of the New Milford United Methodist Church. This was the 54th lighting of the trees, which are put up annually by members of the Men’s Club at NMUMC. The tradition of the trees on the Green was started by Walter Schutte in 1967 and the practice continues in his memory.