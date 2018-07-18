Travel agents: How to find a good one and how they can help





Photo: Sakchai Lalit, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 FILE - In this May 31, 2018, file photo, tourists walk the beach of Maya Bay, Phi Phi Leh island in Krabi province, Thailand. The American Society of Travel Agents is starting to refer to agents as 'travel advisers' to better describe their emerging roles as trip planners rather than just booking agents. ASTA says they can add value to trips by finding freebies, perks and upgrades along with offbeat and authentic itineraries. less FILE - In this May 31, 2018, file photo, tourists walk the beach of Maya Bay, Phi Phi Leh island in Krabi province, Thailand. The American Society of Travel Agents is starting to refer to agents as 'travel ... more Photo: Sakchai Lalit, AP Image 2 of 2 FILE - In this March 21, 2017, file photo, tourists watch Paris from the top of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. The Eiffel Tower is seen background. The American Society of Travel Agents is starting to refer to agents as 'travel advisers' to better describe their emerging roles as trip planners rather than just booking agents. ASTA says they can add value to trips by finding freebies, perks and upgrades along with offbeat and authentic itineraries. less FILE - In this March 21, 2017, file photo, tourists watch Paris from the top of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. The Eiffel Tower is seen background. The American Society of Travel Agents is starting to ... more Photo: Christophe Ena, AP Travel agents: How to find a good one and how they can help 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

When you can book every aspect of a trip online yourself, why would you use a travel agent?

Erika Richter, communications director for the American Society of Travel Agents, says travel agents are no longer just ticket bookers. In fact, they're now referred to as travel advisers because they are taking on a more holistic role in planning every aspect of a trip — from hotels and flights to restaurants, tours and offbeat activities, to helping you get the most value for your travel budget.

If you're looking for an agent, check out ASTA's consumer-facing website, TravelSense.org, which allows you to search a database of vetted, qualified travel professionals who follow ASTA's code of ethics. You can search by expertise or even location if you want an agent nearby.