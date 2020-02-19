Transitions resource fair slated

New Milford High School and Litchfield Hills Transition Center will hold a transition resource fair March 18 from 6 to 8 p.m.

A snow date of March 19 is planned for the event scheduled to be held at Sarah Noble Intermediate School on Sunny Valley Road in New Milford.

Several presentations for families will be given by the Department of Developmental Services, the Bureau of Rehabilitative Services, Social Security Disability Income, Friends of New Milford, Marrakech and the Connecticut Parent Advocacy Center and about guardianship/conservatorship, special needs trusts and Ability Beyond’s ATLAS Program.

The event is for families with young adults ages 14 to 21 who have disabilities.

Refreshments will be served.