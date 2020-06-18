Transitions program appreciates ‘support and generosity’ of community

To the Editor:

The Litchfield Hills Transition Center, part of New Milford Public Schools, prepares young adults with disabilities to become productive and contributing members of the community.

Our center provides developmental programs that focus on improving employability skills, increasing independence, and building stronger independent living skills.

It works on strengthening peer relationship skills that will enhance the quality of life for young adults and their families.

This program would not be as successful without the support and generosity of local businesses, the community, and many wonderful volunteers.

Improving employability skills would not be possible without our local businesses that open their doors and provide real-life work experiences.

We are grateful for all they have done for our students and would like to thank Stew Leonard’s, JoAnn Fabrics, Petco and All Star Batting Cages in Brookfield; Hill and Plain Elementary School, Big Lots, New Milford United Methodist Church, Big Y, Joe’s Salon and Spa, Johana’s Restaurant, Sarah Noble Intermediate School, New Milford Fitness & Aquatics Club, The Maxx/New Milford Youth Agency Catering, the New Milford Public Schools Central Office, Canterbury School Dining Hall, St. Francis Xavier Church, Northville Elementary School and New Milford Senior Center; and Steep Rock Association, The Gunnery Dining Hall and Judea Garden in Washington.

Through career tours, on-site training, and exposure to community resources our students were able to gain information and community access skills.

We are grateful for all they have done for our students and the experiences they provided them.

We would like to thank Averill Farm in Washington, H.H. Taylor & Son True Value and The Market (formerly Northville Market) in (New Milford, Ox Hollow Farm in Roxbury, Brett Christensen (mobility training at The Kennedy Center in Danbury), St. Francis Xavier Church (kitchen usage) in New Milford, Unlimited Signs in Brookfield, The Hobby Hangout (John Gallagher) in New Milford, Costco in Brookfield, Jumpz in Danbury, Dr. Caceci and Wendy Bonomonte (Caceci Family Dentistry) in New Milford, Sheri Guererra and Susan Burton (BRS Level-Up), and Marcus Collentine (DDS).

A special thank you to Jason O’Connor, Cody Norlander and Brian Hembrook of New Milford Youth Agency/The Maxx for allowing our program to be in a space that gives our students access to the downtown community and to Mike Guglielmo for keeping it in tip-top shape.

We would also like to thank the following individuals who gave their time and talents with us: Diane Witkoski (sewing/crafting), Maryann Ness (Yoga and Mindfulness Instructor), Sarah Geary (New Milford Food Bank, coordinating student volunteer opportunities), Bob Willaum (music social), Matt & Mark Moriera (music social), Carolyn Haglund, Leo Ghio, and Jasmin Ducusin (Senior Center - coordinating student volunteer/social opportunities).

A special thank you to all of the LHTC job coaches: Julie Anderson, Jeff Rich, Jessica Smith, and Leslie Sterry.

Also, our related service staff Kelly Tait, Michelle Bouchard, and Lynn Nissenbaum. And, of course our parents/guardians for their hard work and continued support.

“No other investment yields as great a return as the investment in education. An educated workforce is the foundation of every community and the future of every economy.” - Brad Henry

Ashley Albanese

Roxanne Kraft

Special education teachers