Transit system warns of delays following minor derailment

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts' transit agency is warning of delays Friday on one of its commuter lines because of a “slow speed” derailment.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said riders on the Framingham/Worcester rail line may experience delays up to 30 minutes during the morning commute. It's urging riders to plan accordingly.

A train heading into Boston on the line derailed at about 4 p.m. Thursday near Landsdowne station, which serves the Fenway Park area.

The train remained upright but passengers had to exit the train and walk along the tracks in order to board another train. No injuries were reported.

It's not clear when the Framingham/Worcester line will return to its normal schedule.

Keolis, the company that operates the commuter rail system, said the derailment appears to have been caused by a train operator's error when switching lines.