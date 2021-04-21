Transit officials unveil plans to redo NYC's Penn Station

NEW YORK (AP) — A transformed Penn Station would replace windowless concourses and dingy, cramped corridors with light-filled spaces and easier access to an improved streetscape, under plans revealed Wednesday by Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the area’s major transit agencies.
The station, situated underneath Madison Square Garden, is the nation's busiest and operates — at full capacity during normal times — with roughly 600,000 passengers passing through daily on regional rail lines, Amtrak and the New York subway system.