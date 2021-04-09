Transgender woman seeks transfer from Georgia men's prison

ATLANTA (AP) — A transgender woman held in a Georgia men's prison says she has been sexually assaulted repeatedly and denied necessary medical treatment and that prison officials retaliated against her after she filed complaints and a lawsuit.
Lawyers for Ashley Diamond asked a federal judge in court filings Friday to order prison officials to transfer her to a women's prison to keep her safe from sexual victimization by male inmates, to provide her with medical treatment necessary for her gender dysphoria and to stop retaliating against her, among other things. Retaliation by prison officials includes unwarranted discipline reports and falsification of her records that has resulted in her release from prison being delayed, the filings say.