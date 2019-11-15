Transgender Day of Remembrance Service planned

Four local churches will co-host an inaugural Interfaith Transgender Day of Remembrance Service Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. in New Milford.

The First Congregational Church of Washington, the New Milford Methodist Church, St. John’s Episcopal Church and Temple Sholom in New Milford will co-sponsor the event at the NMUMC, 68 Danbury Road (Route 7).

The contemplative prayer service will remember those who have died in the last year due to transphobia and will empower and encourage all those who live authentic lives.

The Revs. Robyn Gray of the First Congregational Church in Washington, Alex da Silva Souto from NMUMC, Jack Gilpin of St. John’s and Rabbi Ari Rosenberg of Temple Sholom will lead the service, along with voices from the New Milford and Washington trans communities.

The Open Door band will provide musical accompaniment.

Light refreshments will be served following the service.

The First Congregational Church of Washington is an Open and Affirming (ONA) congregation of the United Church of Christ, offering extravagant welcome to all persons, regardless of race, age, sex, marital status, gender identity, sexual orientation, physical or mental ability.

New Milford Methodist Church is a Christian community in New Milford, striving to be a welcoming place for all people, regardless of gender identity, age, race, religious background, economic status, sexual orientation or condition of ableness, and greet everyone as a beloved child of God.

St John’s Episcopal Church is an inclusive Christian community in New Milford, welcoming all as members of our human family, constantly exploring what it means to be Christian in the 21st century and dedicated to spreading the love of God beyond their doors.

Temple Sholom, a member of the Union for Reform Judaism, is dedicated to Tikkun Olam (repair of the world) and welcomes all who seek a place to call their Jewish “home” no matter what their background or connection to Judaism might be, including members of interfaith families and the LGBTQ Community.