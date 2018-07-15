Training to help victim advocates assist after mass violence

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Training sessions are taking place in Michigan to help prepare victim advocates in cases of mass violence.

The state's human services department is working with state police and a group of prosecutors to sponsor the free crisis response training sessions this year and in 2019.

The department says Michigan has an emergency response plan for mass violence involving law enforcement and first responders, but victim advocates aren't part of the plan.

The training is designed for victim advocates who work or volunteer for public or nonprofit agencies, such as a prosecutor's office or a domestic violence shelter. Once trained, advocates will be included in the state's emergency response plan.

The department's Division of Victim Services is funding the $300,000 training project.