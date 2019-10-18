Training set for suicide crisis awareness

A Question, Persuade and Refer (QPR) training session will be held Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the VFW Hall on Avery Road in New Milford.

Individuals trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade and refer someone to help. Attendees should check in at 9:15 a.m. A lunch break will be offered.

A certificate of completion will be given at the end of class.

According to the Surgeon General’s National Strategy for Suicide Prevention (2001), a gatekeeper is someone in a position to recognize a crisis and the warning signs that someone may be contemplating suicide.

Gatekeepers include parents, friends, neighbors, teachers, ministers, doctors, nurses, office supervisors, squad leaders, foremen, police officers, advisors, caseworkers, firefighters and others who are strategically positioned to recognize and refer someone at risk of suicide.

For more information and RSVP, call Jim at 203-770-3665 by Oct. 20.