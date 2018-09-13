Training Fort Drum soldier to jump into bay off Lake Ontario

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (AP) — Soldiers from Fort Drum will be jumping from a helicopter into a bay off of Lake Ontario for a training exercise.

The Army says soldiers from a 10th Mountain Division combat team will jump into the Black River Bay at Sackets Harbor on Friday morning.

The soldiers from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team will head to the shore after jumping from the Chinook cargo helicopter as part of their training.

The Fort Drum Soldiers also will volunteer their time to clean up gravestones at the Military Cemetery in Sackets Harbor.