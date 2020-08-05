Trails still open at Sherman farm

Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm in Sherman has announced its upcoming programs.

Offerings will include a free first Friday hike of approximately three miles Aug. 7 at 8:30 a.m.; an introduction to bird photography Aug. 8 at 10 a.m.; a birds and butterflies program Aug. 8 at 2 p.m. and Aug. 12 and 18 at 10 a.m.; an early morning bird walk Aug. 11 at 7 a.m.; and birds and more ecology walks Aug. 16 at 3 p.m. and Aug. 28 at 4 p.m.

Registration is requires, unless otherwise noted.

The farm’s trails remain open for the public dawn to dusk.

The farm is located at 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information, RSVP and fees, call 860-799-4074.