Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm in Sherman has announced its upcoming programs.

Small private group tours led by staff will be offered in July.

They will include a bird walk with Stefan Martin July 8 and 25 from 8 to 10 a.m.; an ecology walk about birds and more with Jim Arrigoni July 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. and July 31 from 10 a.m. to noon.; and a butterfly walk with Stefan Martin July 29 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The walks will include one staff and ten pre-registered and pre-paid attendees.

The fee is $10 per member and $15 per non-member.

In addition, residents are invited to schedule a private expert-led walk by emailing dwallin@ctaudubon.org.

The organization will also offer the “Not so Bummer Summer,” a 10-week program of online and outdoor activities for children ages 6 to 10.

The farm’s trails remain open for the public dawn to dusk.

The farm is located at 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information, call 860-799-4074.