Trails still open at Sherman farm

Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm in Sherman has announced its upcoming programs.

Small private group tours led by staff will be offered in July.

They will include a bird walk with Stefan Martin July 8 and 25 from 8 to 10 a.m.; an ecology walk about birds and more with Jim Arrigoni July 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. and July 31 from 10 a.m. to noon.; and a butterfly walk with Stefan Martin July 29 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The walks will include one staff and ten pre-registered and pre-paid attendees.

The fee is $10 per member and $15 per non-member.

In addition, residents are invited to schedule a private expert-led walk by emailing dwallin@ctaudubon.org.

The organization will also offer the “Not so Bummer Summer,” a 10-week program of online and outdoor activities for children ages 6 to 10.

The farm’s trails remain open for the public dawn to dusk.

The farm is located at 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information, call 860-799-4074.