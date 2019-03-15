Trail managers training slated

Steep Rock Association in Washington will offer a training session for both new and veteran trail managers March 16 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at SRA’s Macricostas Preserve at 124 Christian St. in New Preston.

Trail managers help steward a designated trail over a one-year period, regularly scouting the trail for environmental concerns and safety hazards as well as performing light trail maintenance duties.

The training session will begin with a one-hour, indoor introductory gathering and training inside the red farmhouse, followed by a 1-5-mile walk along a relatively flat trail for hands-on training maintenance techniques.

Participants should wear or bring hiking/outdoor boots (trails can be muddy or frozen), seasonally appropriate attire, and a reusable water bottle; tools will be provided.

Registration is not required, but helpful by visiting https://steeprock

assoc.org/events-programs/ or calling 860-868-9131.