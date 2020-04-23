Trail managers training session slated

Steep Rock Association in Washington is seeking a volunteer trail manager to help care for 40 miles of hiking, walking and horseback riding trails.

An online training session for new and veteran trail managers will be offered May 9 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Trail managers help steward a designated trail over a one-year period, regularly scouting the trail for environmental concerns and safety hazards as well as performing light trail maintenance duties.

To kick off the trail manager program for the season, SRA staff will hold a one and a half-hour online training through the meeting platform Zoom.

During the training, volunteers will learn how to assess trail conditions, perform light trail maintenance techniques, and use a GPS mobile app to track their positions and report their findings.

Families with teens and older children are welcome, but an adult must participate with children under 18 years of age.

Registration is required in order to access the Zoom training session.

Registration is available at https://steeprockassoc.org/events-programs/or call 860-868-9131.