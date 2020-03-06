Tractor-trailer spills soybeans on St. Louis interstate

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A tractor-trailer tipped over on Interstate 64, spilling soybeans across the eastbound lanes at the most inopportune time — morning rush hour.

The accident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Friday near the Market Street exit, forcing all eastbound traffic off the busy roadway. No injuries were reported.

In addition to the spilled beans, crews were cleaning up diesel fuel. The cause of the accident wasn't immediately known.