Toys R Us makes a small comeback with 2 stores

NEW YORK (AP) — The first two new Toys R Us stores will open in November as part of a small comeback of the defunct iconic toy chain in the U.S.

Richard Barry, a former Toys R Us executive and now CEO of the new company called Tru Kids Brands, says an online experience will follow. He says brand partners and more details will be announced in coming weeks.

Plans are to open a store in the Galleria mall in Houston, Texas, and in Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey. The first two locations will be about 6,500 square feet — a fraction of the brand's big box stores, which were about 30,000 square feet.

Barry noted stores opened later will be about 10,000 square feet.