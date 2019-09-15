Township zoning aims to bar pipelines, turbines near trail

NAZARETH, Pa. (AP) — An eastern Pennsylvania township has approved zoning changes aimed at blocking projects such as natural gas pipelines, wind turbines, solar panels and cellphone towers from being located near its section of the Appalachian Trail.

The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that Plainfield Township supervisors unanimously last week approved the ordinance, which also addresses mineral extraction, billboards and mobile homes.

Environmental planner Brooks Mountcastle of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, says other municipalities have recently adopted ordinances aimed at protecting the trail, but they aren't as comprehensive as Plainfield's ordinance. It includes guidelines for controlling light pollution, groundwater withdrawal, digital signs, noise, commercial outdoor recreation, residential developments, solar panels, natural gas pipelines and wind turbines.

The conservancy says there are 58 municipalities in Pennsylvania that are traversed by the Appalachian Trail.

___

Information from: The Morning Call, http://www.mcall.com