Towns to vote on whether to buy land for outdoor classroom

NEWBURY, Vt. (AP) — Residents of Newbury and Bradford will be voting next month whether to purchase a 10-acre parcel as an outdoor education space.
The Upper Valley elementary schools were implementing outdoor learning before the pandemic, including the Newbury Elementary School, which six years ago started to use a nearby parcel of land now called Forest School as an outdoor education space, the Valley News reported. It's been for sale for the past couple of years and off-limits, said Danielle Corti, chair of the Oxbow district’s board, this week.