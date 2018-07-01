Towns set Fourth of July celebrations

In New Milford...

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce will once again take on the role of lead organization for the 2018 New Milford Fireworks Celebration, planned for July 7.

A rain date of July 27 is planned.

The crossover of the Green and Bank Street will be closed at 2 p.m., with festivities to begin at 5 p.m. with the Lions Club carnival at Young’s Field.

On the Green, offerings will include a giant birthday cake with the Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford at 6 p.m.

It will be followed by an opening ceremony at 6:30 p.m., including a welcome from the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce, an invocation by the Rev. Alex da Silva Souto of the New Milford United Methodist Church, the national anthem by Perfect Timing and comments by Mayor Pete Bass and State Representative Bill Buckbee (R-67th).

At 7 p.m., Perfect Timing will provide music at the bandstand.

The fireworks will begin about 9:30 p.m., and will be shot off over Fort Hill/Still Meadow.

Fort Hill Road, Peagler Hill and Town View will be closed to traffic during the fireworks display.

Donations to support the fireworks can be made to GNMCC, 11 Railroad Street, New Milford, CT 06776.

In Washington...

A 5k walk/run and a concert are planned for July 4.

The Stephen Reich 5K Freedom Run, a 5K run/walk for Washington residents and their guests, will begin at the horse ring at Steep Rock at 9 a.m., with registration at 8:30 a.m.

Two water stations will be offered, and trophies will be awarded.

A free concert will be held at 2 p.m. at the River Walk Pavilion in Washington.

Flashback will perform at the river walk, 11 School St.

Residents are invited to bring a picnic, blankets and/or chairs, and a Frisbee, football or yard game.

In Kent...

The Eric Sloane Museum on Route 7 North in Kent will hold several events July 4.

They will include an artist’s reception for its community-centered art show based on the theme “Noah Blake and His Wonderful Cabin” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a reading of “The Declaration of Independence” and a bell ringing shortly before 2 p.m.

In addition, Friends members will be on site to demonstrate how to split shingles and hew logs.