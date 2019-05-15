Towns schedule Memorial Day parades

Nine commemorative ceremonies and parades are scheduled for the Memorial Day weekend in Greater New Milford.

Local organizers have planned parades in Sherman and Warren for May 26 and in Gaylordsville, Bridgewater, Kent, New Milford, Roxbury, New Preston and Washington for May 27.

Sunday, May 26

Warren’s parade will kick off at 11:30 a.m. in front of the community center on Sackett Hill Road.

The parade in Sherman is scheduled for 1 p.m., starting at the intersection of Spring Lake Road and Route 39 North, traveling through the center of Sherman and ending at Veterans Field.

Monday, May 27

The first parade of the day will be held in the Gaylordsville section of New Milford beginning at 8 a.m.

New Milford plans to kick off its parade at 10 a.m. in front of New Milford Public Library on the Village Green.

In case of rain, the ceremony will be held at the VFW hall on Avery Road at 10 a.m.

Bridgewater's parade will begin at 8:20 a.m. at the firehouse.

The Kent Memorial parade will organize at the Kent Center School on Judd Avenue at 9 a.m. for a 9:30 a.m. start.

In case of rain, the parade will be canceled. A ceremony will be held at the entrance of the school.

In Roxbury, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. in front of the Roxbury Congregational Church, located at 24 Church St.

New Preston’s Memorial Day activities will begin with a parade at 1:30 p.m. in New Preston village.

The parade in Washington will form at Washington Primary School at 2:15 p.m.