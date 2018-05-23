Towns schedule Memorial Day parades

Nine commemorative ceremonies and parades are scheduled for the Memorial Day weekend in the New Milford area.

Local organizers have planned parades in Sherman and Warren for Sunday and in Gaylordsville, Bridgewater, Kent, New Milford, Roxbury, New Preston and Washington for Monday.

Sunday, May 27

Warren’s parade will kick off at 11:30 a.m. in front of the community center on Sackett Hill Road.

The parade in Sherman is scheduled for 1 p.m., starting at the intersection of Spring Lake Road and Route 39 North, traveling through the center of Sherman and ending at Veterans Field.

Monday, May 28

The first parade of the day will take place in the Gaylordsville section of New Milford beginning at 8 a.m.

New Milford plans to kick off its parade at 10 a.m. in front of the New Milford Public Library on the Village Green.

In case of rain, the ceremony will take place at the VFW hall on Avery Road at 10 a.m.

Bridgewater’s parade will begin at 8:20 a.m. at the firehouse.

The Kent parade will organize at the Kent Center School on Judd Avenue at 9 a.m. for a 9:30 start.

In case of rain, the parade will be canceled. A ceremony will take place at the entrance of the school.

Parade participants and vehicles will include the American Legion Honor Guard; a U.S. military Jeep with veterans, including World War II veterans Robert Bauer and John Osborne Jr.; additional vehicles with elderly veterans as passengers; Kent Center School band director David Poirier and the KCS band; Kent Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts; the Kent Volunteer Fire Department; and a tractor-drawn wagon supplied by William McCann.

The parade will start on School Street and will turn right onto Route 341 and enter St. Andrew’s Cemetery through the west gate, where the Rev. Roger White will offer a prayer and there will be a 21-gun salute; turn left on Route 341; stop in front of the Civil War monument, where Charlotte Lindsey, secretary of the Kent Veterans Memorial Committee, will place a wreath, the Gettysburg Address will be recited by a Kent Center School student, the Rev. Roger White of St. Andrew’s Church will offer a prayer and a 21-gun salute and taps will be played; proceed east on Route 341 to Veterans Monument on Veterans Way (the honor guard and veterans will assemble at the monument and the rest of the parade will proceed and make a turn into the parking lot at Kent Volunteer Fire Department), where World War II Veteran Robert Bauer will place a wreath at the monument, Msgr. Vittorio Guerrera, of St. Kateri Church will offer a prayer, followed by a 21-gun salute; continue north on Route 7 and stop in front of the library, where World War II veteran John Osborne Jr. will place a wreath at the monument, the names of deceased Kent veterans from all the wars who died of injuries received in combat will be read by First Selectman Bruce Adams, “America the Beautiful” will be sung by Bethany Keck, the KCS band will perform, the Rev. Melinda Keck will offer a prayer and a 21-gun salute and taps will be played; continue north and stop at the First Congregational Church of Kent cemetery, where there will be a prayer, a 21-gun salute and taps will be played.

The American Legion Hall-Jennings Post 153 will have ice cream for children, and the Kent Lions Club will provide other refreshments at the Kent Community House.

A bus will provide transportation to those needing a ride back to Kent Center School.

Weather permitting, there will be a fly-over of military aircraft.

In Roxbury, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. in front of the Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St.

New Preston’s Memorial Day activities will begin with a parade at 1:30 p.m. in New Preston village.

The parade in Washington will form at Washington Primary School at 2:15 p.m.