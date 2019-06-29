Towns plan Fourth of July festivities

New Milford will on July 6 recognize the Fourth of July holiday with activities on the Village Green and fireworks in the evening. In addition, the Lions Club will offer a carnival at Young's Field July 5-6.

Several Fourth of July events are planned in New Milford, Washington and Warren.

New Milford

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce will once again take on the role of lead organization for the 2019 New Milford Fireworks Celebration.

The fireworks celebration will be held July 6. A rain date of July 26 is planned.

To celebrate the holiday, the Lions Club carnival will offer a carnival at Young’s Field July 5 from 6 to 10 p.m. and July 6 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Rides will be a certain number of tickets. Tickets are $1.25 each; a strip of 28 tickets is $30. Wrist bands for unlimited rides will be available each night for $25 each.

The crossover of the Green and Bank Street will be closed July 6 at 2 p.m. for the town-wide festivities.

Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. with the Lions Club carnival at Young’s Field.

On the Green, offerings will include a giant birthday cake with the Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford at 6 p.m.

It will be followed by an opening ceremony at 6:30 p.m., including a welcome from the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce, the “National Anthem” and comments by Mayor Pete Bass and State Representative Bill Buckbee (R-67th).

At 7 p.m., Songhorse will provide music at the bandstand.

The fireworks will begin about 9:30 p.m., and will be shot off over Fort Hill/Still Meadow.

Fort Hill Road, Peagler Hill and Town View will be closed to traffic during the fireworks display.

Donations to support the fireworks can be made to GNMCC, 11 Railroad Street, New Milford, CT 06776.

Washington

The Stephen Reich 5K Freedom Run and a concert are planned for July 4.

The run/walk for Washington residents and their guests will begin at the horse ring at Steep Rock at 9 a.m., with registration at 8:30 a.m.

Two water stations will be offered, and trophies will be awarded.

A free concert with Raging Gracefully will be held at 2 p.m. at the River Walk Pavilion, 11 School St.

Residents are invited to bring a picnic, blankets and/or chairs, and a Frisbee, football or yard game.

This year, an open grill will be offered for guests to use.

Warren

The Warren Historical Society will hold its annual bell-ringing event, a tradition begun years ago by local artist Eric Sloane and fellow Warren resident Eric Hatch, July 4 at the Academy parking lot on Sackett Hill Road.

Residents are asked to gather at 1:30 p.m. for refreshments and the reading of the Preamble of the Declaration of Indpendence by a Warrens School student and a 2 p.m. bell ringing.