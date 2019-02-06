Towns own more than 180,000 acres of undeveloped forest

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A new report shows that New Hampshire communities own more than 180,000 acres of undeveloped forests, fields and wetlands that generate nearly $146 million in economic benefits.

That's nearly 4 percent of the state's total forestland. Two thirds of that land is protected from development or sale.

Researchers estimate that the total economic benefits of community-owned land include $54 million from recreational users and more than $92 million from forest-related industries such as logging, milling, wood products manufacturing, and the maple industry.

Some communities have official town forests, but don't automatically have permanent conservation protection. The New Hampshire Association of Conservation Commissions plans to develop more tools to help towns with forestland acquisition and management.

The state says forests occupy 81 percent, or 4.8 million acres in New Hampshire.