Towns offering farmers market

Three farmers markets are offered in the Greater New Milford area.

The New Milford market is held Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon on the Village Green through November.

Patrons must wear personal protective equipment and wait for instructions from each vendor before shopping.

Vendors will have many prepackaged items for quick shopping, and some vendors are offering pre-order/pay online and pickup at the market.

All vendors will have an area for customers to wait six feet apart until vendors can serve the customers.

A farmers market is offered Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens in Washington.

All patrons must wear masks at all times, maintain six feet between one another, follow the arrows for one-way traffic and avoid touching the products (those present will handle the items).

The Kent farmers market will run Fridays from 3 to 6:30 p.m. through the end of October.

The market will take place just south of the monument on Route 7.