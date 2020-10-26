Towns offering farmers market
Three farmers markets are offered in the Greater New Milford area.
Patrons must wear personal protective equipment and wait for instructions from each vendor before shopping.
Vendors will have many prepackaged items for quick shopping, and some vendors are offering pre-order/pay online and pickup at the market.
All vendors will have an area for customers to wait six feet apart until vendors can serve the customers.
All patrons must wear masks at all times, maintain six feet between one another, follow the arrows for one-way traffic and avoid touching the products (those present will handle the items).
The market will take place just south of the monument on Route 7.