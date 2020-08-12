Town to memorialize 9/11

The town of New Milford will mark the 19th anniversary of 9/11 with a Sept. 11 ceremony. Above is a photograph from the 2019 morning ceremony.

The town of New Milford will hold a 9/11 memorial ceremony Sept. 11

Residents, who are asked to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines, are invited to gather at 8 a.m. at the town’s memorial in Patriot’s Way.

The service will begin at 8:46 a.m. by the memorial near the railroad station.

Attendees are invited to bring a carnation or rose to be placed at the memorial.

A wreath made up of red, white and blue carnations will be placed at he memorial.

The program will include the apparatus bell toll at 8:46 a.m., followed by a flag folding by members of the American Legion Post 31 and VFW Post 1672, a flag presentation by first responders EMTs, police and fire departments; the singing of the National Anthem; an invocation by Deacon Al Gambone; comments by Mayor Pete Bass, State Representative Bill Buckbee (R-) and State Senator Craig Miner (R-30th); the singing of “God Bless America” by the St. Francis Xavier Church Choir; and “Amazing Grace” by Patrick Maguire on bagpipes.