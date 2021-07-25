Town of New Milford's financial outlook rated strong

NEW MILFORD — The Town of New Milford’s strong financial outlook has enabled it to finance major town projects through borrowing at very low interest rates.

On July 13, the town went to the capital markets to secure $9,300,000 in bond anticipation notes (BAN) to finance roads, bridges and the final phase of the public library renovation as well as converting $9 million in BANS to permanent bonds used for roads, roofs and the initial phase of the library project, an announcement from Town Hall said last week.