‘Town has a monument in tribute to the Underground Railroad’

To the Editor:

In the March 1 edition of The Spectrum, I was pleased to read the article about teaching kids about the role New Milford played in helping the slaves flee to freedom into Canada using the Underground Railroad.

I liked reading about educating children with programs featuring stories and activities about this period of time in American history.

I was disappointed, however, that no mention was made that our town has a monument in tribute to the Underground Railroad.

This monument was designed and donated by Ray Crawford of New Milford and can be seen in front of the Lincoln monument at the north end of the Village Green at the historical society and museum.

This monument is a tribute to the freedom of slavery. The saying on the monument plaque reads:

“‘A Rough Road to Freedom’

By Ray Crawford

History of the Underground Railroad

This plaque is dedicated to the memory of slaves

In the middle of the 1800s, the Underground Railroad was organized with a true commitment to freedom.

New Milford, Connecticut was a road to freedom used to escape into Canada.

In 1875 the Civil War ends, and also the Underground Railroad.

The 13th Amendment was added to the United States Constitution, abolishing slavery permanently.

‘Slavery chain done broke at last’”

Marie Crawford

New Milford