Town halts guardrail upgrades after complaints about looks

WILTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut town has halted guardrail improvements following complaints about the look of new, steel barriers on some residential streets.

Wood and wire guardrails traditionally have lined the roads in Wilton, a Fairfield County town on the line with New York state. First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice imposed a moratorium on upgrades this month after residents raised issues with the aesthetics of the steel replacements.

The town had been installing steel guardrails in sections, such as along bends and near culverts, on two roads where the old guardrails were showing their age.

Public works officials say the moratorium will provide an opportunity to conduct engineering studies and assess alternative guardrail styles and whether guardrails are even needed on those roads.