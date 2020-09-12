Town clerk issues absentee ballots reminders

The New Milford Town Clerk has announced that all seven polling locations will be open for voting Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Secretary of the State’s office has also announced that applications for absentee ballots will be mailed out to every eligible voter in the state beginning mid-September.

Per PA 20-3 July Special Session, COVID may be used as a valid reason for requesting a ballot.

If a voter chooses to vote absentee they must fill out the application and return it to the Town Clerk by mail or drop into the secure ballot box outside of Town Hall located at 10 Main St. by the Church Street door.

Ballots become available and will be mailed to all applicants beginning Oct. 2.

Ballots must be returned by the close of polls on Election Day, prior to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Ballots may be mailed to the Town Clerk or placed in the secure ballot box outside of Town Hall located at 10 Main Street by the Church Street door.

A few reminders for completing an absentee ballot:

Please use a marker or pen to fill in the bubble of your choice; place your completed ballot into envelope “B”; date, sign, and seal envelope “B”. Place envelope “B” into envelope “C” and seal.