Tourist spending exceeds $3.5 billion in Wyoming in 2017

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Tourists spent more than $3.5 billion while visiting Wyoming last year, an increase of 8.9 percent over 2016.

State tourism executive director Diane Shober says the total solar eclipse that passed over the state in 2017 had an impact on tourism across Wyoming. The eclipse accounted for about $63.5 million in travel spending over a five-day period.

A report by independent analysts released Monday shows a steady increase in traveler spending and visitor volume, as well as an increase in the number of full- and part-time jobs that are directly supported by the travel, tourism and hospitality industry in the state.

The report found that Wyoming attracted 8.7 million overnight visitors in 2017 and the travel, tourism and hospitality industry directly supported more than 32,000 jobs in Wyoming.