Tour of historical society, museum slated

The Roger Sherman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, which serves Greater New Milford, will offer a tour of Sherman Historical Society and the Old Store Gift Shop and Museum May 5 at 1 p.m.

The tour will be followed by a lecture about Roger Sherman, with an introduction to The New Roger Sherman Learning Center by John Jenner.

The museum is located 10 Route 37 Center.

Jenner is a longtime member of Sherman and Kent historical societies, a former antiques dealer with a lifelong interest in history.

He has adopted Roger Sherman as a special project, working on a new exhibition area at Sherman Historical Society devoted to Sherman’s career. Jenner’s pet project is to attempt to form an historical corridor from Sherman to New Haven, celebrating not only Sherman himself, but all the local history of which towns along the way are so proud.

For further information, call Bonnie Butler 860-354-5129.