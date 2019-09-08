Tour of artists’ studio slated in Kent

Kent Memorial Library will offer a special event, a tour of six local artists’ studios, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m.

The event, open to a small group no bigger than 12 people, will begin at the library on Main Street.

Guests will visit the studios of painter Robert Lenz, painter/ceramist Kathy Wismar, Greg St. John of St. John’s Bridge, sculptor Tony Antonios and painters Deb Chabrian and Ed Martinez.

After visiting each private studio, the group will end the tour at the Kent Art Association for lunch provided by Chef Patsy Stroble.

“This is surely a day to peer exclusively into the inventive and talented minds and studios of a variety of local craftspersons,” said Lucy Pierpont, director of marketing and special programs at the library.

“Visiting their studios will give the attendee the unique experience of seeing where these artists do their creative work,” she said.

“We have a very special day planned and it is our hope that all attendees walk away with inspiration and a better understanding of what it takes to make a living as an artist,” she added.

Tickets are $75, with RSVP and a non-refundable payment needed by Sept. 5 at the library’s main desk or online at www.kentmemoriallibrary.org. For more information, call 860-927-3761.