Tornado touches down in NWS back yard

NORTON, Mass. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado touched down not far from its Boston-area office.

The service announced Wednesday that a tornado hit Norton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday as a series of violent storms moved through the region.

The agency has an office in Norton.

The tornado toppled trees, caused some property damage and knocked out power but there were no reports of injuries.

The weather service says it is still doing survey work and could not immediately provide the tornado's strength.

The agency previously confirmed that a tornado also touched down in Lincoln, Rhode Island, on Tuesday. That was an EF1 strength tornado, with winds between 86 mph and 110 mph, the second lowest of the six tornado strengths.