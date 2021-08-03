Top prosecutor: Univ of South Carolina can't require masks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The University of South Carolina can't lawfully require students and staff to wear face coverings on campus this fall, despite increasing cases of coronavirus, thanks to recent legislative action, according to the state's top prosecutor.
Last week, university officials announced that they would require “face coverings to be worn at all times inside all campus buildings, unless you are in your own residence hall room, private office or you are eating inside campus dining facilities.”